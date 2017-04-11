How to keep your pets safe from coyote attacks
A viewer told 22News she spotted a coyote on Main Street in West Springfield, and she wasn't the only one. Animal control officers from the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield were called for coyote spottings twice Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|8 hr
|BravePhart
|2
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC