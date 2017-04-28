Heroin, cocaine, pills seized in raid of Springfield apartment
A suspected narcotics trafficker was arrested and hundreds of bags of heroin were seized during the search of an apartment in Springfield's Six Corners neighborhood Friday morning, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office says. Jim Leydon of the Hampden County DA's office told 22News that Genaro Hernandez , 64, of Springfield was taken into custody without incident during the search of 500 Hancock Street, Apartment F1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC