Heroin, cocaine, pills seized in raid of Springfield apartment

A suspected narcotics trafficker was arrested and hundreds of bags of heroin were seized during the search of an apartment in Springfield's Six Corners neighborhood Friday morning, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office says. Jim Leydon of the Hampden County DA's office told 22News that Genaro Hernandez , 64, of Springfield was taken into custody without incident during the search of 500 Hancock Street, Apartment F1.

