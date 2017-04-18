Hernandez's body brought to Connecticut funeral home
A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said the former NFL star's body arrived Saturday afternoon at the O'Brien Funeral Home in his hometown of Bristol. The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell at a Massachusetts prison early Wednesday.
