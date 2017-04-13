Guilty verdict for man charged in 2009 Springfield killing
A 32 year-old man was convicted Wednesday of the killing of a national guardsman in Springfield, more than eight years after the deadly shooting took place. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's Office told 22News that Michael Rodriguez was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Julian Cartie .
