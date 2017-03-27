Giving thanks to veterans at the Springfield's Vietnam Veteran's Day ceremony
It's the city's way of honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. "When your somewhere getting shot at and someone else stands up and moves forward to draw the fire away from you," said Richard Tyrell, the chairman Springfield Veteran Activities Committee.
