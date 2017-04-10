French match ends at halftime after fans attack Lyon players
Hinchas invaden la cancha, minutos antes de el encuentro de ida de los cuartos de final en la Liga Europa, entre el Lyon local y el Besiktas de Turquia, el jueves 13 de abril de 2017 PARIS - A French league match between Bastia and Lyon was abandoned at halftime after fans from the Corsican side twice invaded the pitch to attack opposition players. After kickoff was delayed by 55 minutes, the game was stopped for good when more trouble erupted at the interval with the score at 0-0.
