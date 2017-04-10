Food truck vendors one step closer to setting up shop in Springfield
The Springfield City Council held a meeting Monday night to discuss an ordinance that would provide designated space for food truck vendors. Supporters of the ordinance believe the food trucks would boost Springfield's economy and encourage entrepreneurs to come to the City's downtown area.
