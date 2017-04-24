Felix Hernandez has 'dead arm,' will be checked by doctors
Mariners star Felix Hernandez was set to return to Seattle to have a stiff right shoulder checked by team doctors after he lasted only two innings in his start at Detroit on Tuesday night. Hernandez allowed four runs and six hits in Seattle's 19-9 loss to the Tigers.
