Exit 1A on I-291 West in Springfield to close overnight

Exit 1A on I-291 West is scheduled to be closed from 9:00 p.m. Monday to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. To reach I-91 South from I-291 West/Route 20 West: Take Exit 2B on I-291 West and follow signs for Dwight Street.

