Doctor's arrest brings attention to U...

Doctor's arrest brings attention to US female circumcisions

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Patwa learned a few years ago that at 7 years old, she was taken from her home in England to India for a wedd... . In this Sept 30, 2013, photo provided by Mel and Tim Photography, Zehra Patwa poses for a picture, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugees must wait for safe harbor 15 hr Solons 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... 16 hr Banner Phart 4
Mowing lawns Fri Gloria Eagan 1
News Assault charges piling up Apr 16 Cops Luv Kids 1
Dave Arbogast Apr 7 Captain caveman 75 2
Cigs for trade Apr 6 Anonymous 1
News Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re... Mar 28 Online commentator 18
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC