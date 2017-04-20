CONCACAF sues 2 ex-officials charged in FIFA bribery scandal
North America's soccer federation has filed a lawsuit claiming it was victimized by two defendants charged in the FIFA bribery scandal. In papers filed earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football accuses former FIFA officials Jack Warner and Charles Blazer of making a fortune through embezzlement - allegations that mirror those in a sprawling U.S. criminal investigation that has resulted in charges against several top soccer officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mowing lawns
|9 hr
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 11
|BravePhart
|2
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC