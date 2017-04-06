Civil rights being discussed at 2-day conference in Springfield
More than 600 attendees will be participating in workshops and panel discussions on topics ranging from the Black Lives Matter movement to LGBTQ civil rights. The free two-day conference features speakers from multiple federal and state agencies, such as the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, the FBI, and the New England Human Rights Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cigs for trade
|14 hr
|Majesty3
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Thu
|Someone is watching
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC