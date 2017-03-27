Chicago police arrest 14-year-old in sex assault on Facebook
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was streamed live on Facebook and watched by about 40 people who didn't report it to authorities, police said late Saturday. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
