Chase and gunfire in West Springfield scared neighbors
The Hampden County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the use of force by officers in a shooting on Sunday. The incident began early Sunday morning on Memorial Avenue, not far from the Big E. Police were trying to pull over 29 year-old Jeremy Hollins of Fiskdale for traffic violations, but he allegedly escaped by driving away.
