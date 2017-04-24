Berkeley police prep for clash with or without Coulter visit

Ashton Whitty, left, 21, and Hailey Carlson, right, 24, University of California, Berkeley students, make their feelings known during a press conference held by the Berkeley College Republicans in Sproul Plaza on the ... BERKELEY, Calif. - Ann Coulter said Wednesday that she was forced to cancel her speaking event Thursday at the University of California, Berkeley amid concerns of violence but might still "swing by to say hello" to all her supporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.