Athletes, fans honor Stockholm truck attack victims
Swedish athletes competing in soccer, ice hockey and swimming have observed a minute of silence for the victims of Friday's deadly truck attack in Stockholm. Swedish media showed teams and supporters in the country's top soccer leagues, in the highest division hockey league, and at a swimming event standing silently shoulder-to-shoulder before kick-off.
