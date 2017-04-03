At least 1 dead after shooting near mall in South Florida
Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an email to news organizations that detectives were called to the scene of a shooting along South Lejeune Road in Coral Gables. More than a dozen police cars were seen outside the Shops at Merrick Park, an upscale shopping mall not far from the University of Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Arbogast
|22 hr
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Majesty3
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC