Assault charges piling up

A city man who allegedly punched a 60-year-old disabled veteran in the face at the Berkshire Works career center on Thursday is being held after a judge revoked his bail in a previous assault case. Raul L. Rosario, 26, who authorities say has a history of assaultive behavior, firearms charges and several open criminal cases, punched the man, who is an employee of the center, during an altercation over appropriate use of one of the center's computers, according to witnesses.

