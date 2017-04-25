Arrow Season 5 Sizzle

The Arrow sizzle shows us what we can expect for the rest of the season as villains. The video teases Dolph Lundgren's character Konstantin Kovar, Cody Runnels as Derek Sampson, Katrina Law as Nyssa al Ghul, Katie Cassidy as the Black Canary, and even contains a small hint at the return of Deathstroke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.