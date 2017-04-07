a oeAdidas,a a oeRed Eaglea heroin seized in West Springfield drug raid
A Springfield resident was arrested after West Springfield police and members of the local FBI gang task force raided a house in West Springfield Tuesday. The West Springfield Police Department posted on their official Facebook page that Alexis Acevedo is being charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and two counts of narcotics violation of a school zone.
