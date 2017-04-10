1st black woman on state's highest court found dead by river
FILE- In this May 6, 2013 file photo, Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, center, receives applause after her confirmation to serve on the New York State Court of Appeals from Craig Alfred of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's appointments offic... NEW YORK - The first black woman appointed to the state's highest court has been found dead on the bank of the Hudson River. Sheila Abdus-Salaam's body was discovered along the riverside near Harlem on Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing, police said.
