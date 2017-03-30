West Springfield man allegedly used 5...

West Springfield man allegedly used 5-year-old to make porn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - A man from West Springfield, who was arrested in July of 2016, was charged on Thursday in federal court in Springfield for allegedly sexually exploiting a 5-year-old girl.

