U.S. Marshals arrest Long Island murder suspect in Adams
A suspect in the January shooting of a Long Island man was located and arrested on Howland Avenue on Thursday. U.S. Marshals from Massachusetts and New York arrested 29-year-old Jovan Bailey, who is accused of shooting an unidentified Long Island man, according to information released by the U.S. Marshals Service in Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
