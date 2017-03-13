Trump pick for trade post calls for 'America first' policy
President Donald Trump's pick to represent the U.S. in trade negotiations told Congress Tuesday that the U.S. should have an "America first trade policy." Speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing, Robert Lighthizer said, "We can do better in negotiating our trade agreements and stronger in enforcing our trade laws."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|6 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC