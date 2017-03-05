Trinity Nursery School Kindergarten celebrates its 70th anniversary
Trinity Nursery School Kindergarten in Springfield celebrated their 70th anniversary Sunday. More than 100 people came out to celebrate inside Trinity United Methodist Church.
