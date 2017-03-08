Top Marine: Nude photo investigation must be done carefully

Active-duty Marine Marisa Woytek, left, and attorney Gloria Allred announce that photos of her and another former female Marine were secretly posted online without their consent, at a news conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, March ... WASHINGTON - Fewer than 10 women victims have come forward so far in the ever-widening investigation into nude photos of female service members that were posted online without their permission, the top Marine general said on Friday. And he pleaded with female Marines to "trust us" and reach out to make complaints or seek help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.