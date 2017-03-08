Top Marine: Nude photo investigation ...

Top Marine: Nude photo investigation must be done carefully

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Active-duty Marine Marisa Woytek, left, and attorney Gloria Allred announce that photos of her and another former female Marine were secretly posted online without their consent, at a news conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, March ... WASHINGTON - Fewer than 10 women victims have come forward so far in the ever-widening investigation into nude photos of female service members that were posted online without their permission, the top Marine general said on Friday. And he pleaded with female Marines to "trust us" and reach out to make complaints or seek help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ... Thu Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News 'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on Mar 6 Little Blue Alien 2
News Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge... Mar 3 Arnold Ziffel 1
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Feb 26 Agawam 1158 301
Unexplainable high water sewer bill? Feb 26 Concerned resident 1
News Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e... Feb 21 Cops are Degenerates 1
News Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu... Feb 21 CodeTalker 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC