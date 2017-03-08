The Latest: Necropsy shows Iditarod dog overheated on flight
In this image taken Tuesday, March 7, 2017, and provided by the Iditarod Trail Committee, the sun sets as veteran musher Nicolas Petit makes his way into Tanana, Alaska, the third checkpoint of the Iditaro... Officials with the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race say an injured dog that died while being flown to Anchorage showed signs of overheating. The 2-year-old male dog on musher Scott Smith's team died Friday while in transit from the Galena checkpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|12 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC