The Latest: Necropsy shows Iditarod d...

The Latest: Necropsy shows Iditarod dog overheated on flight

12 hrs ago

In this image taken Tuesday, March 7, 2017, and provided by the Iditarod Trail Committee, the sun sets as veteran musher Nicolas Petit makes his way into Tanana, Alaska, the third checkpoint of the Iditaro... Officials with the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race say an injured dog that died while being flown to Anchorage showed signs of overheating. The 2-year-old male dog on musher Scott Smith's team died Friday while in transit from the Galena checkpoint.

