The Latest: Lawmakers speak about Oklahoma officer's death
The Latest on a traffic-stop shooting that critically injured a suspect and an Oklahoma police officer : Oklahoma congressmen have expressed their condolences after a 22-year-old police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Republican Sen. James Lankford said Terney made the ultimate sacrifice and that he was praying for comfort and peace for the officer's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|7 hr
|Hypocrites
|305
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 24
|Art of No Deal
|17
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC