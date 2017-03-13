Thai Sor Rungvisai stuns Gonzales for super flyweight title
Rungvisai won the fight. . Carlos Cuadra, right, of Mexico, punches David Carmona, of Mexco, during the ninth round of a super flyweight boxing match Saturday, March 18, 2017, in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|1 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC