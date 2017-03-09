Teenager shot on Calhoun Street in Springfield
Captain Robert Strzempek told 22News, the 19-year-old man was shot in the back, near Calhoun Park around 4:30 p.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Captain Strezmpek said the victim and the shooter know each other.
