Teenager shot on Calhoun Street in Springfield

The Latest on fatal crash between a tour bus and freight train in Mississippi: : 5 p.m. A National Tr Captain Robert Strzempek told 22News, the 19-year-old man was shot in the back, near Calhoun Park around 4:30 p.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Captain Strezmpek said the victim and the shooter know each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.