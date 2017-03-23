Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery found sleeping
There are 9 comments on the WWLP story from 10 hrs ago, titled Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery found sleeping. In it, WWLP reports that:
The Legion of Doom rewrites history on the next episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield. PITTSFIELD, Mass.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWLP.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Did this alleged armed robbery take place in the Pittsfield's NEW El Salvador/Morning Side crime sector? That safe Pittsfield crime sector where immigrants/refugees from El Salvador, with nothing to fear, can leave their doors unlocked.
|
United States
|
#2 6 hrs ago
This is the typical American gutterpig. You gringos make me sick. Eat the soup gringos.
|
United States
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Eat the soup gringos.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
NATIONAL NEWS!
|
#5 6 hrs ago
I feel for the children and in no way should we treat them as adults. You are all acting out and sounding like Trump!
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Perhaps Linda Tyer will commission an taxpayer funded artist to paint this inspiring slogan on the wall of the Hess Garden, Always carry a knife, and Drink Gatorade and Vodka for your health!
|
#7 4 hrs ago
I don't where my comment about grisly triple murders, which put Pittsfield in the Internation NEWS, disappeared to.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
Did it disappear because I mentioned that the grisly triple murders were committed by a depraved psychopath who was also an informant for the local police even though the FBI had identified the police informant as "uncontrollable" and "much too dangerous" even before he kidnapped, tortured, disemboweled, dismembered, decapitated and mutilated the corpses of his victims, one of which was a protected witness for prosecution, scheduled to testify against the police informant, before he was murdered, by the police informant. One could easily believe it was the psychotic depraved police informant who was being protected.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
I wish somebody would murder me and anybody standing next to me. I need one right between the eyes.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|8 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|11
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 20
|Cops are Degenerates
|2
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC