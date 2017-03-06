Springfield Thunderbirds to 'Pink the Rink' this Saturday
The Springfield Thunderbirds are going completely pink this weekend and it is all to benefit Rays of Hope. Nate Costa from the Thunderbirds and Kathy Tobin from the Baystate Health Foundation joined Better Western Mass to tell us more about this year's 'Pink the Rink' event.
