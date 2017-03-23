Springfield Thunderbirds relinquish third-period lead in loss to Rochester

Despite holding onto a 3-1 lead in the third period, the Springfield Thunderbirds were unable to come away with a win Friday night, as the Rochester Americans stormed back en route to a 4-3 overtime win at the Blue Cross Arena. Springfield got some early offense from an unlikely source to take the lead in the first period, as Josh Brown skated towards the front of the goal, received a feed from Anthony Greco and beat Amerks goalie Linus Ullmark just 4:23 into the frame to put the T-Birds up, 1-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.