Springfield Thunderbirds relinquish third-period lead in loss to Rochester
Despite holding onto a 3-1 lead in the third period, the Springfield Thunderbirds were unable to come away with a win Friday night, as the Rochester Americans stormed back en route to a 4-3 overtime win at the Blue Cross Arena. Springfield got some early offense from an unlikely source to take the lead in the first period, as Josh Brown skated towards the front of the goal, received a feed from Anthony Greco and beat Amerks goalie Linus Ullmark just 4:23 into the frame to put the T-Birds up, 1-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|20 hr
|Art of No Deal
|17
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Fri
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Thu
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC