Springfield Thunderbirds relinquish t...

Springfield Thunderbirds relinquish third-period lead in loss to Rochester

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

Despite holding onto a 3-1 lead in the third period, the Springfield Thunderbirds were unable to come away with a win Friday night, as the Rochester Americans stormed back en route to a 4-3 overtime win at the Blue Cross Arena. Springfield got some early offense from an unlikely source to take the lead in the first period, as Josh Brown skated towards the front of the goal, received a feed from Anthony Greco and beat Amerks goalie Linus Ullmark just 4:23 into the frame to put the T-Birds up, 1-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re... 20 hr Art of No Deal 17
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Fri Shakes My Head 6
News Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun... Thu Cops are Degenerates 9
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Mar 14 Cops are Degenerates 4
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) Mar 13 Charlie Kelly 41
News EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ... Mar 9 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News 'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on Mar 6 Little Blue Alien 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC