Springfield officials shut down a shop distributing marijuana as 'gifts'
A Massachusetts shop that authorities say was attempting to skirt the state's new recreational marijuana law by charging an entry fee and giving patrons "free" marijuana samples was shut down Wednesday. As police officers hand-delivered the order, an audible groan could be heard from a crowd of some 50 people lined up outside the nondescript strip mall storefront Wednesday waiting to gain entry, the Springfield Republican reported.
