Springfield native picked as golf pro...

Springfield native picked as golf pro at city's municipal courses

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

City officials announced Ryan Hall has been chosen as its latest contractor to run two municipal golf courses after a federal investigation cast a shadow over the popular sites and the former pro was ousted. Hall, a Springfield native and Cathedral High School graduate who has been head pro at a private course in Avon, Connecticut, was named to replace former pro Kevin Kennedy Jr. The city ended its contract with Kennedy four months after federal agents raided the Veterans and Franconia pro shops on July 28, along with his primary and summer homes in East Longmeadow and on Cape Cod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re... 11 hr Choochie 8
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Mar 20 Cops are Degenerates 2
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Mar 14 Cops are Degenerates 4
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) Mar 13 Charlie Kelly 41
News EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ... Mar 9 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News 'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on Mar 6 Little Blue Alien 2
News Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge... Mar 3 Arnold Ziffel 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC