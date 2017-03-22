Springfield native picked as golf pro at city's municipal courses

City officials announced Ryan Hall has been chosen as its latest contractor to run two municipal golf courses after a federal investigation cast a shadow over the popular sites and the former pro was ousted. Hall, a Springfield native and Cathedral High School graduate who has been head pro at a private course in Avon, Connecticut, was named to replace former pro Kevin Kennedy Jr. The city ended its contract with Kennedy four months after federal agents raided the Veterans and Franconia pro shops on July 28, along with his primary and summer homes in East Longmeadow and on Cape Cod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.