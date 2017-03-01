Springfield, Massachusetts JCC evacuated after bomb threats
A Jewish Community Center in Massachusetts was evacuated after a bomb threat was found written on the wall of the men's locker room. The Springfield Jewish Community Center was evacuated at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Fri
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Feb 26
|Agawam 1158
|301
|Unexplainable high water sewer bill?
|Feb 26
|Concerned resident
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|Feb 21
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execu...
|Feb 21
|CodeTalker
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Feb 16
|Ljg
|40
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Feb 13
|former democrat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC