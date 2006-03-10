Springfield, MA 10.03.2006: Massachusetts Gubernatorial Candidate...
Convenience store magnate Christy Mihos, who built and sold a chain of markets bearing his name, twice ran unsuccessfully for governor and endured a nasty divorce and bankruptcy, has died at age 67. He died Saturday in hospice care in Stuart, Florida, after a battle with cancer, his sister, Marlene Bucuvalas, told the Cape Cod Times . His death was confirmed Tuesday by the Haisley Funeral Home in Fort Pierce, Florida, which is handling arrangements.
