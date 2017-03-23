'SNL' star doesn't back away from Boston racism comment
"Saturday Night Live" star Michael Che is not backing away from comments he made about Boston, when he called it the "most racist city" he has ever visited. The Boston Globe reports that the co-anchor of "Weekend Update" told a Boston University crowd Thursday about how he received angry messages on social media after he made the comment on "SNL" the night before the Super Bowl.
