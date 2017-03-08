Royal tantrum! Boy throws fit meeting...

Royal tantrum! Boy throws fit meeting Queen Elizabeth II

12 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Two-year-old Alfie Lun, 2, is held up by his mother Michelle Lun as he hands a bouquet to Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the the unveiling of a national memorial honouring the Armed Forces and civilians who served their ... LONDON - A 2-year-old boy in England wasn't very impressed with a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth II and showed it by throwing a tantrum in front of her majesty. Little Alfie Lun was set to hand the queen flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial in London on Thursday.

