Rollover on I-291 exit ramp in Springfield
Count Shaquille O'Neal among the roster of NBA personalities who believe the Earth is flat. The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst State Police Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News the vehicle rolled over at the bottom of the Exit 4 ramp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|2 hr
|Choochie
|8
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mon
|Cops are Degenerates
|2
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on
|Mar 6
|Little Blue Alien
|2
|Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge...
|Mar 3
|Arnold Ziffel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC