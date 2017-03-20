Prosecutor: Officers who fatally shot...

Prosecutor: Officers who fatally shot boy weren't in danger

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

FILE - This combination of undated file booking photos provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Marksville City Marshals Norris Greenhouse Jr., left, and Derrick Stafford. The two deputy city marshals have bee... MARKSVILLE, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re... 3 hr Grow A Spine 5
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Mon Cops are Degenerates 2
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Mar 14 Cops are Degenerates 4
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) Mar 13 Charlie Kelly 41
News EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ... Mar 9 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News 'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on Mar 6 Little Blue Alien 2
News Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge... Mar 3 Arnold Ziffel 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC