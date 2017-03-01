Proposed charter school for Westfield

Proposed charter school for Westfield

WESTIELD, Mass. - On Monday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to approve three new charter schools in the state, including the Hampden Charter School of Science - West, which will initially serve students in grades 6-9 from Agawam, Holyoke, Westfield and West Springfield.

