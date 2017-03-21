Police: Mom let 2-year-old handle gun before fatal shooting

A woman arrested after her 2-year-old son picked up her loaded handgun and fatally shot his 9-year-old brother said she previously allowed the younger boy to practice pulling the trigger of the weapon when it was unloaded, Phoenix police said Tuesday. Wendy Lavarnia, 28, "described allowing the 2-year-old to practice pulling the trigger of this gun when empty on previous occasions," police said court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.