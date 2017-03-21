Police: Chicago teen apparently gang-raped on Facebook Live
A 15-year-old Chicago girl was apparently sexually assaulted by five or six men or boys on Facebook Live, and none of the roughly 40 people who watched the live video reported the attack to police, authorities said. The video marks the second time in recent months that the Chicago Police Department has investigated an apparent attack that was streamed live on Facebook.
