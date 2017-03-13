Police: 3 youths arrested for trying ...

Police: 3 youths arrested for trying to set fire to school

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Police in Springfield say three youths have been arrested for arson after officers caught them allegedly trying to set fire to an elementary school. Lt. Mark Rolland says the trio was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday and will be charged with arson-related offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... 1 hr White Democide 2
News Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08) 4 hr Charlie Kelly 41
News EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ... Mar 9 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News 'Friends' hope Morningstar will shine on Mar 6 Little Blue Alien 2
News Approach the bench: Adams attorney 'eager to ge... Mar 3 Arnold Ziffel 1
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Feb 26 Agawam 1158 301
Unexplainable high water sewer bill? Feb 26 Concerned resident 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Hampden County was issued at March 13 at 4:11PM EDT

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,528,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC