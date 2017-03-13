Police: 3 youths arrested for trying to set fire to school
Police in Springfield say three youths have been arrested for arson after officers caught them allegedly trying to set fire to an elementary school. Lt. Mark Rolland says the trio was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday and will be charged with arson-related offenses.
