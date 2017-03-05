Overheated dryer causes fire inside l...

Overheated dryer causes fire inside laundromat in Springfield

8 hrs ago

Around 9:40 Sunday morning, the Springfield Fire Department was called to the Laundromat Express at 700 Sumner Ave. When they arrived, they found that a small fire had started in an overheated dryer. The building was evacuated while the fire was quickly extinguished.

