Outside Auditor: KGM mismanaged Springfield-owned golf course revenues
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Monday night that an outside audit into the contract between the City and Kennedy Golf Management, Inc. has been completed, and found procedures weren't followed, and KGM owes Springfield a yet-to-be-determined amount of money. Springfield's Audit Committee used the outside firm Powers & Sullivan, LLC, to help make sure certain provisions of the City's 2015 and 2016 golf course contracts with KGM were followed.
