Notorious B.I.G. remembered 20 years after shooting death
The Notorious B.I.G. is being remembered by his wife, Faith Evans, and by collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs 20 years after his killing. Combs asked social media users to salute the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls by rapping their favorite Biggie verse and posting video on social media.
