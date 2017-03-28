New supportive housing residence for ...

New supportive housing residence for elders to be built in West Springfield

West Springfield was one of the seven communities awarded funding, and as a result, the non-profit Sisters of Providence will be building a new 36-unit supportive housing residence for homeless elders. According to a release sent to 22News, the awarded projects will provide affordable rental housing to extremely low-income families and individuals, and will provide "wraparound" services to residents.

