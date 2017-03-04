Mother, 4 kids killed in fire

A mother and four children were killed early Saturday in a three-alarm blaze at a single-family home, according to officials, leaving residents grieving in this small, tight-knit Massachusetts town about 30 miles north of Amherst. During a news conference at Warwick Town Hall, Fire Chief Ron Gates said firefighters were initially told that a fire erupted in a wood stove in the kitchen of a home at 405 Richmond Road and that everyone had escaped the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.